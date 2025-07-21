Women’s Cricket: England beat India in 2nd ODI to level 3-match series 1-1

In Women’s Cricket, England defeated India by 8 wickets in the second ODI at Lord’s in London last night to level the three-match series 1-1. Put into bat first, India posted a target of 144 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the rain curtailed 29-over-match. However, due to further rain interruption during England’s chase, the target was reduced to 115 runs in 24 overs. England Women took the game home in 21 overs.

For England, Amy Jones scored 46 runs while Tammy Beaumont made 34 runs. For India, Smriti Mandhana scored 42 runs in 51 balls, while Deepti Sharma remained not out on 30 in 34 balls. Other batters failed to live up to expectations. For England, Sophie Ecclestone scalped three wickets while Em Arlott and Linsey Smith got two wickets each. The Women in Blue had won the first match after defeating hosts England by 4 wickets in Southampton. The third and final ODI will be played in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.