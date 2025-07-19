India thrash Sri Lanka  in  Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team championships 

​India kicked off their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team championships campaign in style as they thrashed Sri Lanka 110-69 in their Group D clash in Indonesia​ today. The mixed doubles combination of Vishnu Kode and Reshika U began India’s march with a 11-5 win over Keneth Aruggoda and Isuri Attanayake in the relay point system​, where a team had to bag 110 points to win the match. Sisters Gayatri and Mansa Rawat then extended India’s lead to 22-14 against Attanayake and Sithumi De Silva before junior world no. 1 Tanvi Sharma stamped her class against Sithuli Ranasinghe to make it 33-21 for India. Not one India singles player or pair lost any 11-point relay and by the time the match reached the ​h​alfway mark the winners had taken a 55-31 lead. India will now face ​the United Arab Emirates in their second group game on Saturday before taking on Hong Kong China on Sunday​, which could decide who tops the group standings.

The team event is scheduled from today till Tuesday and individual events from 23rd to 27th of this month. India has so far secured nine medals at the U‑19 Asian Junior Championships, with stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinching gold in past editions.