Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After 6 Years of Marriage

AMN / WEB DESK

In a heartfelt announcement that has stirred emotions across the Indian sports community, badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have confirmed their mutual decision to part ways.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Saina shared the personal update, writing:

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other.”

She added,

“I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, had trained together for years at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, forming one of Indian badminton’s most admired partnerships—on and off the court.

Saina, a former World No. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist, is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion. Kashyap, who reached a career-high world ranking of No. 6, etched his name in history with a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Their relationship, rooted in mutual respect and sporting excellence, had long inspired fans and fellow athletes alike.

As the two now embark on separate personal journeys, both have called for privacy and understanding from fans and the media.