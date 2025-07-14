Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After 6 Years of Marriage

Jul 14, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

In a heartfelt announcement that has stirred emotions across the Indian sports community, badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have confirmed their mutual decision to part ways.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Saina shared the personal update, writing:

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other.”
She added,
“I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, had trained together for years at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, forming one of Indian badminton’s most admired partnerships—on and off the court.

Saina, a former World No. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist, is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion. Kashyap, who reached a career-high world ranking of No. 6, etched his name in history with a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Their relationship, rooted in mutual respect and sporting excellence, had long inspired fans and fellow athletes alike.

As the two now embark on separate personal journeys, both have called for privacy and understanding from fans and the media.

Related Post

SPORTS

World Horse Day: Celebrating the Bond Between Humans and Horses

Jul 12, 2025
SPORTS

Four Indians enter round of 32 at FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup 2025

Jul 11, 2025
SPORTS

India to host two world-class Shooting events; dates yet to be announced

Jul 11, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, calls for hydrological data sharing and trade cooperation

15 July 2025 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Syria: 89 killed in Deadly Clashes in Southern Syria

15 July 2025 1:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nepal’s Fiscal Deficit Hits Rs 1397 Billion with Rising Imports

15 July 2025 1:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

DGCA Orders Fuel Switch Checks on Boeing 787, 737 Aircraft by July 21

15 July 2025 12:56 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!