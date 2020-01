India’s senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi today, raising doubts over his availability for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand. The 31-year-old suffered the injury in the fifth over of Vidarbha’s second innings.

India are scheduled to play two Tests in New Zealand, the first test from 21st to 25th of next month and the second from 29th February to 4th March.