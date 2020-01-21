FreeCurrencyRates.com

Boxing: India clinch six medals at Nation’s Cup in Serbia

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi

Asian medallist M Meena Kumari along with 3 other Indian pugilists claimed silver medals at the 9th Nations Cup Boxing Tournament for Women in Sombor, Serbia.

India finished the championship with six medals – 4 silver and 2 bronze.

While Meena kumari (54kg) lost her final bout to Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino 0-5, Haryana’s Ritu Grewal (51kg) also lost her final bout in a unanimous verdict against China’s Yan Cai.

Another Haryana pugilist, Monika put on a tough fight before going down 1-4 against Russia’s Luliia Chumgalakova in the 48kg finals.

In the last bout of the day, India Open winner Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) faced Morocco’s Khadija Mardi. The reigning national champion landed a few punches before going down 1-4 in a split verdict.

Earlier two pugilists settled for bronze after their semi final losses. While Basumatary (64kg) lost against Croatian Sara Kos, Pavitra put up a good fight against Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli but went down 2-3 in the 60 kg category.

