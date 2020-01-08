FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2020 10:57:47      انڈین آواز
Ad

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, H S Prannoy advance to second round of Malaysia Masters Badminton tournament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

H S Prannoy stunned world number 10 Kanta Tsuneyama while ace Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal registered convincing wins to sail into the second round of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament at Kuala Lumpur today.

Prannoy, ranked 26th in the world, took 34 minutes to send Tsuneyama packing with a 21-9 21-17 win in the first round match.

Prannoy will now face world number one and top seed Japanese Kento Momota, in the second round tomorrow.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded sixth, took just 35 minutes to beat Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia 21-15 21-13 in the first round.

The other Indian in the fray, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina needed just 36 minutes to get the better of Belgium’s Lianne Tan.

The unseeded Saina brushed aside Tan 21-15 21-17 in just 36 minutes of action. 

However, world championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth and the seasoned Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament.

Praneeth made a first-round exit after going down tamely to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke 11-21 15-21 while Srikanth lost his second round encounter to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 17-21 5-21 in only 30 minutes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, H S Prannoy advance to second round of Malaysia Masters Badminton tournament

H S Prannoy stunned world number 10 Kanta Tsuneyama while ace Indian women shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwa ...

Army’s Srinu Bugatha, Olympian Sudha Singh to headline Indian challenge at Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB/Mumbai Army’s Srinu Bugatha and Olympian Sudha Singh will headline the Indian challenge in the men's ...

Golf: Amateur Pranavi and Ridhima share lead in Hero WPGT

HSB/ Pune Amateur Pranavi Urs and last year’s most successful player Ridhima Dilawari shot one-under 70 each ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!