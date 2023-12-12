इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 11:22:03      انڈین آواز

Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to visit India on 16th December

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior Ministers and officials

AMN

Head of State of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, will visit India on the 16th of December 2023 for a State visit. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior Ministers and officials. The External Affairs Ministry said in a release that this first state visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and Oman.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will be received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16th December at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremonial welcome. He will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi who will also host a luncheon in his honour.

India and Oman share a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation, built on the foundation of mutual trust and respect, and strong people-to-people ties going back centuries. India and Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has flourished over the years. The visit will be an opportunity to explore avenues for future collaboration between India and Oman for regional stability, progress, and prosperity.

