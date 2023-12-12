Donald Tusk elected as new Prime Minister of Poland

Members of the Polish Parliament backed Donald Tusk to become Poland’s Prime Minister after current leader Mateusz Morawiecki lost a confidence vote in the country’s Parliament yesterday. According to media reports, the vote was 248 in favour and 201 against.

Tusk returns nearly two months after a coalition of opposition parties led by him secured victory in the national election held in October this year. Tusk is set to present his Cabinet to parliament and lay out his governing program today. Following this, members of the Polish Parliament will hold a vote of confidence. The incoming administration will be sworn in at the presidential palace by President Andrzei Duda on Wednesday.