इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 11:21:56      انڈین آواز

Donald Tusk elected as new Prime Minister of Poland

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Members of the Polish Parliament backed Donald Tusk to become Poland’s Prime Minister after current leader Mateusz Morawiecki lost a confidence vote in the country’s Parliament yesterday. According to media reports, the vote was 248 in favour and 201 against.

Tusk returns nearly two months after a coalition of opposition parties led by him secured victory in the national election held in October this year. Tusk is set to present his Cabinet to parliament and lay out his governing program today. Following this, members of the Polish Parliament will hold a vote of confidence. The incoming administration will be sworn in at the presidential palace by President Andrzei Duda on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

سلامتی کونسل غزہ جنگ بندی میں ناکام لیکن میں ہمت نہیں ہاروں گا، گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ میں مکمل ت ...

سپریم کورٹ نے آئین کی دفعہ 370 منسوخ کیے جانے کے مرکزی سرکار کے فیصلے کے جواز کو صحیح ٹھہرایا ہے

سپریم کورٹ نے ایک تاریخی فیصلے میں آئین کی دفعہ 370 منسوخ کرنے ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart