इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 02:13:50      انڈین آواز

Russia: President Putin unveils two new nuclear-powered submarines

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin on Monday unveiled two new nuclear-powered submarines that he said would soon start patrolling the Pacific.

In a televised event in the northern city of Severodvinsk, Putin inaugurated the vessels, which are named the Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander the Third at Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk in the country’s northwestern Archangelsk region. He oversaw the raising of navy’s flag on the newly built nuclear submarines. Speaking at the shipyard, Mr Putin pledged to carry out plans to modernise the Russian navy.

The Emperor Alexander III is the seventh Borei-class atomic-powered submarine to enter the service. Each of them is armed with 16 nuclear-tipped Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles. Mr Putin announced that three more such submarines are under construction.

The Krasnoyarsk is a nuclear-powered submarine of the new Yasen type. It is armed with cruise missiles and torpedoes, and is designed to hunt for enemy submarines and is also capable of attacking ground targets. Mr Putin said that another five Yasen-class submarines are also being built.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

سلامتی کونسل غزہ جنگ بندی میں ناکام لیکن میں ہمت نہیں ہاروں گا، گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ میں مکمل ت ...

سپریم کورٹ نے آئین کی دفعہ 370 منسوخ کیے جانے کے مرکزی سرکار کے فیصلے کے جواز کو صحیح ٹھہرایا ہے

سپریم کورٹ نے ایک تاریخی فیصلے میں آئین کی دفعہ 370 منسوخ کرنے ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart