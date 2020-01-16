MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was today dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s list of centrally-contracted players.

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020.

The 38-year-old player was in the ‘A’ category, which fetches a player five crore rupees as annual retainership, until last year.

Skipper Virat Kohli, his white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A bracket of seven crore rupees.

Among others, batsman K.L. Rahul has been promoted from ‘B’ grade to ‘A’ category.

Test opener Mayank Agarwal has been included in the Grade ‘B’ category, which also features Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal along with two others.

Pacer Navdeep Saini and T20 specialist Washington Sundar are new entrants in Grade ‘C’ alongside Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Veteran Cricketer Mithali Raj was demoted to Grade ‘B’ from ‘A’ while Radha Yadav and Taniya Bhatia were elevated to the middle bracket.

T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her ‘A’ category contract alongside Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav.

Players getting a central contract for the first time are 15-year-old opener Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol.