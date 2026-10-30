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Life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in North Dakota, US

30 October 2026 9:21 PM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 9:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In United States, a life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled in North Dakota for the first time. The statue was unveiled yesterday at Peace Park in downtown Bismarck, the capital of North Dakota. This marks a milestone in the Indian-American community’s efforts to promote Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence. Since the establishment of the Consulate General of India in Seattle in November 2023, engagement between India and North Dakota has grown steadily.

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