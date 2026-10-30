Indian tourists can now make online payments in UAE and Singapore

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 9:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian visitors to the UAE and Singapore can now seamlessly make online payments using their preferred Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps. The Finance Ministry said that the development marks a significant step in enabling easier, currency-friction-free planning for Indian travellers globally.

NPCI International Payments Limited announced its strategic partnerships with the UAE and Singapore in July and September this year, to enable UPI for online bookings. For the UAE, UPI acceptance is enabled for Burj Khalifa, marking the first UAE attraction to implement UPI for e-commerce. For Singapore, UPI acceptance is expanded to Resorts World Sentosa, a significant step that follows the Singapore market welcoming 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025.

The Ministry said that the integration of UPI for online purchases at world-class global destinations addresses the growing demand for trusted cross-border payment experiences. It added, the integration will strengthen the digital and economic bridge between India and both the UAE and Singapore, empowering Indian travellers with seamless, secure and familiar financial tools.