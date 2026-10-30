The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Nepal agree to strengthen border security

30 October 2026 9:26 PM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 9:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Nepal have agreed to strengthen border security through better intelligence sharing, coordinated operations and the use of modern surveillance technology. The agreement was reached at the 10th Nepal-India Coordination Meeting between India’s Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF), which concluded in Kathmandu today.

The three-day meeting began on 28th of this month and was co-chaired by SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal and APF Inspector General Narayan Dutta Poudel.

Both sides agreed to step up coordinated action against human trafficking, drug smuggling, counterfeit currency and other cross-border crimes. They also decided to strengthen checks and document verification at border points to prevent unauthorised entry of third-country nationals.

A key focus was the adoption of smart border management systems. Discussions included installing CCTV cameras along sensitive border areas, baggage scanners and walk-through metal detectors at major checkpoints, and expanding the use of drones for surveillance.

The two sides also agreed to work together to remove encroachments and unauthorised structures in the no-man’s-land area and improve the maintenance and reconstruction of border pillars.

Cooperation in disaster response was another important focus, with discussions on organising a joint swift-water rescue exercise at Kurintar in Nepal. Both forces also agreed to expand training exchanges and strengthen institutional cooperation to counter misinformation and the misuse of social media.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting and reiterated their commitment to strengthening coordination and cooperation to maintain peace, security and stability along the India-Nepal border. They also provisionally agreed to hold the 11th India-Nepal Coordination Meeting in New Delhi in 2027.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian tourists can now make online payments in UAE and Singapore

30 October 2026 9:23 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in North Dakota, US

30 October 2026 9:21 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel: Election results leave both ruling & opposition blocs short of majority

30 October 2026 9:18 PM

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

SC Collegium approves names of 11 HC judges for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

30 October 2026 10:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

IPO Updates: M K Sons Fine Jewels Subscribed 5.04 Times; Bombay Coated & Special Steels Gets 3.73 Times

30 October 2026 9:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex Gains 308 Points, Nifty Reclaims 23,000 as IT and Pharma Stocks Lead Recovery

30 October 2026 9:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Nepal agree to strengthen border security

30 October 2026 9:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments