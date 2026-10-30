India and Nepal agree to strengthen border security

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 9:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Nepal have agreed to strengthen border security through better intelligence sharing, coordinated operations and the use of modern surveillance technology. The agreement was reached at the 10th Nepal-India Coordination Meeting between India’s Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF), which concluded in Kathmandu today.

The three-day meeting began on 28th of this month and was co-chaired by SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal and APF Inspector General Narayan Dutta Poudel.

Both sides agreed to step up coordinated action against human trafficking, drug smuggling, counterfeit currency and other cross-border crimes. They also decided to strengthen checks and document verification at border points to prevent unauthorised entry of third-country nationals.

A key focus was the adoption of smart border management systems. Discussions included installing CCTV cameras along sensitive border areas, baggage scanners and walk-through metal detectors at major checkpoints, and expanding the use of drones for surveillance.

The two sides also agreed to work together to remove encroachments and unauthorised structures in the no-man’s-land area and improve the maintenance and reconstruction of border pillars.

Cooperation in disaster response was another important focus, with discussions on organising a joint swift-water rescue exercise at Kurintar in Nepal. Both forces also agreed to expand training exchanges and strengthen institutional cooperation to counter misinformation and the misuse of social media.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting and reiterated their commitment to strengthening coordination and cooperation to maintain peace, security and stability along the India-Nepal border. They also provisionally agreed to hold the 11th India-Nepal Coordination Meeting in New Delhi in 2027.