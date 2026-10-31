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Panama-flagged oil tanker targeted in Strait of Hormuz; all Indian seafarers safe, assures govt

31 October 2026 12:12 AM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

NEWS DESK

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT LOUISE 1, carrying 27 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a projectile attack in the Strait of Hormuz today. In a social media post, Mr Sonowal said that all 27 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are completely safe with no injuries. He said that India is continuously monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of its seafarers. The Minister said that Liberia-flagged VLCC MT ARZANAH, carrying two Indian nationals, was yesterday targeted in projectile attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.  The seafarers are safe with no injuries. 

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