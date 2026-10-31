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INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US approves $2.1 bn Patriot missile deal for Ukraine; Zelenskyy welcomes

31 October 2026 3:05 PM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 3:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States has approved a potential sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors to Ukraine at an estimated cost of 2.1 billion US dollars. The acquisition will be funded entirely by European partners and Canada, with no financial contribution from the United States.

The US State Department formally announced the approval yesterday, stating that the proposed sale aims to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and protect it against current and emerging missile threats.

Canada, Germany and Norway are expected to contribute towards the purchase through the US JUMPSTART programme, along with financial support from a European Union credit facility. US defence company Lockheed Martin will serve as the primary contractor for the proposed deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the US State Department’s approval of the procurement of Patriot missile interceptors to counter incoming Russian ballistic missile attacks. In a social media post, Mr Zelenskyy described the approval as a “strong decision”. He said the 500 PAC-3 interceptors would significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and could provide an effective defence package during the winter months. However, he urged Washington to expedite their delivery in view of Ukraine’s immediate security needs during the winter season.

Earlier this week, Mr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv had been waiting for nearly a month for formal approval from Washington for critical missile supplies intended for its Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems.

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