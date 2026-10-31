India urges UNHRC to strengthen cooperation against terrorism

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

India has called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to maintain sustained attention to the threat of terrorism, describing it as one of the gravest threats to human rights, particularly the right to life.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Bhavika Mangalanandan, said terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to the enjoyment of human rights.

She noted that the Human Rights Council had recognised this threat in a resolution on international cooperation adopted in Geneva in July. The resolution called upon the international community to take necessary measures to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating terrorism. India urged the Council to address the threat consistently, guided by the principle of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Ms Mangalanandan also criticised the Council for politicising and weaponising human rights issues and applying double standards. She cautioned that such practices undermine the Council’s credibility.