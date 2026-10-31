The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US jails two Chinese nationals for covert intelligence activities

31 October 2026 2:29 PM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Two Chinese nationals have each been sentenced to 30 months in prison in US for conducting covert intelligence activities targeting US military personnel.

The US Justice Department said they were also sentenced to three years of supervised release for conspiring to act, and acting, as agents of the Chinese government without notifying the US Attorney General. According to the department, the two men operated under the direction of China’s Ministry of State Security. Their activities included arranging secret cash payments, gathering information about military installations and personnel, and attempting to recruit intelligence sources within the US military. Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar Urges Diplomacy, Warns of Economic Fallout from Attacks on Shipping

31 October 2026 3:24 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on sidelines of G20 meet

31 October 2026 3:20 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India urges UNHRC to strengthen cooperation against terrorism

31 October 2026 2:28 PM

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Economy Projected to Grow by 7.35% in Q2 FY27

31 October 2026 2:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt forms committee to recommend banking reforms

31 October 2026 2:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

5 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Shimla district; CM Sukhu expresses grief

31 October 2026 2:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi conveys greetings on exposition of Lord Buddha’s Holy Relics in Arunachal Pradesh

31 October 2026 2:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments