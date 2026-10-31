US jails two Chinese nationals for covert intelligence activities

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Two Chinese nationals have each been sentenced to 30 months in prison in US for conducting covert intelligence activities targeting US military personnel.

The US Justice Department said they were also sentenced to three years of supervised release for conspiring to act, and acting, as agents of the Chinese government without notifying the US Attorney General. According to the department, the two men operated under the direction of China’s Ministry of State Security. Their activities included arranging secret cash payments, gathering information about military installations and personnel, and attempting to recruit intelligence sources within the US military. Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.