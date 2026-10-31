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INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on sidelines of G20 meet

31 October 2026 3:20 PM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 3:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, where they discussed ongoing global conflicts.

Dr Jaishankar last spoke with Ms Kallas over the phone on 25 October to coordinate diplomatic positions and discuss global issues, including the conflict in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, in her remarks at the first plenary session of the G20 meeting, Ms Kallas highlighted the crises arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia. Earlier, addressing the session, Dr Jaishankar reiterated India’s position on the importance of diplomacy in addressing global challenges.

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