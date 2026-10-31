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Jaishankar Urges Diplomacy, Warns of Economic Fallout from Attacks on Shipping

31 October 2026 3:24 PM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 3:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

EAM calls for freedom of navigation and end to attacks on civilian shipping
India has asserted that military solutions cannot resolve global challenges and that diplomacy must be given an opportunity to address conflicts. Speaking at the first plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, the United States, last night, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar stressed the need to preserve freedom of navigation and ensure an end to attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). His remarks come amid ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world, including the Russia-Ukraine war and escalating tensions in West Asia.

Dr Jaishankar said that countries of the Global South are disproportionately bearing the consequences of attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers. He noted that such attacks are threatening the availability of essential commodities, including fuel, food and fertilisers, and driving up their costs. At least 22 Indians, including 14 seafarers, have lost their lives in West Asia since the conflict began in February this year.

The External Affairs Minister, who reached Atlanta on Thursday, also held interactions with his counterparts from several countries ahead of the meeting.

Dr Jaishankar will also participate in a QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and the United States on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. The United States is scheduled to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on 14 and 15 December.

Following his engagements in Atlanta, Dr Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, to lead India’s delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, scheduled from 1 to 4 November.

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