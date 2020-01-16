India vs Australia: 2nd ODI to be played at Rajkot tomorrow

In Cricket, the second One-Day International match between India and Australia will be played at Rajkot tomorrow.

All India Radio will broadcast live commentary alternately in Hindi and English from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. or till the end of the match. The commentary can be heard on FM Rainbow Network, FM-LRS, DRM-FM Rainbow plus DLC-10.

The visitors registered an emphatic win over hosts India by 10 wickets in the first ODI played in Mumbai on Tuesday and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final ODI will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.