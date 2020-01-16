FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2020 11:16:56      انڈین آواز
Ad

India vs Australia: 2nd ODI to be played at Rajkot tomorrow

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Cricket, the second One-Day International match between India and Australia will be played at Rajkot tomorrow.

All India Radio will broadcast live commentary alternately in Hindi and English from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. or till the end of the match. The commentary can be heard on FM Rainbow Network, FM-LRS, DRM-FM Rainbow plus DLC-10.

The visitors registered an emphatic win over hosts India by 10 wickets in the first ODI played in Mumbai on Tuesday and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final ODI will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was today dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's list of centrally-cont ...

Badminton: PV Sindhu crashes out of Indonesia Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu suffered a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in a close ...

India vs Australia: 2nd ODI to be played at Rajkot tomorrow

In Cricket, the second One-Day International match between India and Australia will be played at Rajkot tomorr ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!