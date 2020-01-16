Khelo India: 3 Maharashtra weightlifters win gold



Punjab boys, Karnataka girls teams clinch gold in Cycling

In Khelo India three weightlifters from Maharashtra won gold medals today in Under-17 categories in weightlifting. Two of them created new national records in below 40 and 45 kilograms in girls categories.

Harayana also grabbed another gold in weightlifting. In cycling, Punjab boys and Karnataka girls clinched gold in Under-21 team pursuit.

Maharashtra won nine gold medals in cycling events and Andaman and Nicobar Islands got five golds. In wrestling, Saddam Saikh won gold medal in 60 kilograms Greco-Roman category.

In basketball preliminary round, Karnataka defeated Kerala in girls Under-17 event while Tamil Nadu defeated hosts Assam in girls Under-21.

Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 33 gold medals followed by Haryana with 28 gold medals on the seventh day today.