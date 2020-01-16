Khelo India: Soumya Dalvi creates new national record in girls U-17, 40 kg weightlifting



In Khelo India,cycling, wrestling, shootings, basketball, boxing and weightlifting matches are on at multiple venues. Punjab boys and Karnataka girls win gold in under 21 Team Pursuit in cycling. The Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 30 gold followed by Haryana with 23 gold.

Maharashtra’s Soumya Sunil Dalvi created new national record in girls under-17, 40 kg weightlifting. She won gold and fellow teammate Aarti settled in silver while Assam girl Chitra Prova got bronze. Soumya expressed happiness after creating new record.

The cycling events to be concluded today evening at Sonapur. Punjab boy Naman Kapil who won Gold in Team Pursuit said, his target would be now on international arena. Assam girls settled for silver in Team Pursuit . The final matches of the wrestling will be held in the evening.