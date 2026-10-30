IPO Updates: M K Sons Fine Jewels Subscribed 5.04 Times; Bombay Coated & Special Steels Gets 3.73 Times

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 9:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Our Business Correspondent

The initial public offering (IPO) of M K Sons Fine Jewels attracted strong investor interest, receiving subscriptions of 5.04 times on the second day of bidding on October 29, 2026. The IPO of Bombay Coated & Special Steels also witnessed a positive response, with the issue subscribed 3.73 times on its opening day.

According to stock exchange data available at 4:33 pm on October 29, M K Sons Fine Jewels received bids for 5,99,83,833 shares against 1,19,00,000 shares on offer.

The public issue opened for subscription on October 28 and will close on October 30. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 153-162 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 91 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Meanwhile, Bombay Coated & Special Steels received bids for 6,16,76,160 shares against 1,65,33,012 shares on offer, representing an overall subscription of 3.73 times, according to exchange data available at 4:36 pm on October 29.

The issue opened on October 29 and will remain open until November 2. The price band has been fixed at Rs 78-82 per share, with a minimum application size of 182 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The subscription figures represent the position as reported on October 29 and do not indicate the final subscription levels of either issue.