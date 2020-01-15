Saina Nehwal suffers shock exit, Sindhu advances to second round in Indonesian Masters



World champion P.V. Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Master in women’s singles with a hard-earned victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori 14-21, 21-15, 21-11.

However, defending champion Saina Nehwal suffered a shock exit from the tournament in Jakarta today.

It was also curtains for world championships bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma and Sameer Verma in the men’s singles.

Sindhu will take on Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in the second round tomorrow.