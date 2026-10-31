TRAI issues draft guidelines  to seek inputs on responsible use of AI in tele-services 

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 12:14 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released draft ‘Guidelines on Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Networks and Provision of Telecommunication Services’ for stakeholders’ comments.

The Ministry said that the government had released the ‘India AI Governance Guidelines’ in February this year to harness the benefits of Artificial Intelligence for inclusive development and global competitiveness, while addressing risks it may pose to individuals and society. The ministry added a draft of the Guidelines on Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Networks and Provision of Telecommunication Services has been placed on TRAI’s website for seeking inputs from stakeholders.