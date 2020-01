World champion P.V. Sindhu suffered a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in a closely-fought women’s singles contest in the Indonesia Masters at Jakarta this evening.

Sindhu frittered away a one-game lead to lose 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 in a thrilling quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and six minutes.

With the defeat of Sindhu, India’s campaign in the tournament came to an end.