Iran launches fresh missile attacks on Israel following US action

Trump’s decision to directly involve the United States in the conflict comes more than a week after Israel and Iran began trading attacks. Israel’s government says its bombing campaign is aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

In response to the U.S. airstrikes on its three nuclear facilities, Iran launched over 30 ballistic missiles at Israel early today. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the missile attack, which hit several areas across central Israel, including Haifa. The missiles struck several locations across central Israel. Notably, one hit Haifa without any prior warning sirens, raising alarm over possible gaps in the missile alert system.

Emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) reported 16 injuries, including two children. Civilians in other regions were sent to bomb shelters. It added that emergency teams are currently responding to over 10 impact sites, assisting casualties and assessing damage caused by missile strikes and shrapnel.

Sirens did sound in other parts of the country, prompting civilians to rush into bomb shelters as instructed by the Home Front Command.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his nation “reserves all options” in responding to the attack on its nuclear sites by the United States.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” he said in a statement on X. “In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

He characterized the U.S. attacks as a “grave violation” of the United Nations’ charter, international law and the global Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.