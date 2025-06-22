US carries out strikes on 3 nuclear sites in Iran

President Trump describes it as a spectacular success

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has said the United States has attacked three nuclear sites, including at Fordow in Iran. In a social media post, he said that the US has successfully conducted the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, and that all planes are now out of Iranian airspace. Trump added that “a full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. Senior Department of Defence officials also confirmed that the GBU-57A Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a ‘bunker buster’ bomb, was used in the attack, with two being deployed for each of the nuclear targets.

President Trump said, Iran must now agree to end this war. He further stated that now is the time for peace.

Addressing the nation this morning, Mr Trump described the strikes as a spectacular success. He said the objective of the attacks was to stop Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and put a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.

Iranian state media confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s Isfahan, Natanz and Fordo nuclear sites were attacked by what was termed as “enemy strikes.” The IRIB state broadcaster claims the sites, along with their enriched uranium stockpile, were evacuated beforehand.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan has said that Israel was “in full coordination with the US” during its attacks on Iran.

Israeli forces yesterday launched fresh strikes against Iran’s critical port city of Bandar Abbas in the southwestern part of the country. The Israeli military described the targeted place as unmanned aerial vehicle depots and weapons facilities. The port city of Bandar Abbas serves as Iran’s most important commercial gateway, housing the country’s main port, naval headquarters, and vital oil infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil trade passes. Israel also launched airstrikes against the Isfahan nuclear site, as Iran sent missiles and drones toward Israel. A report from our correspondent:

The conflict between Iran and Israel is intensifying, drawing growing concern from regional powers and international observers. In the latest escalation, Iran launched around 40 drones toward Israeli territory. In response, Israeli forces struck what they described as “dozens of military targets” in southwestern Iran.

Among the sites hit was an emergency centre in Khuzestan province, which, according to Iranian media, included a university reported to have been destroyed in the bombardment. The conflict has prompted warnings from Iran-backed groups across West Asia, with Houthi forces cautioning the United States against military action targeting Tehran.

The rebels specifically threatened to target American ships and warships in the Red Sea if Washington joins Israel’s military campaign against Iran. An Iranian military spokesperson escalated tensions further by declaring that arms exports to Israel would be considered legitimate targets by Tehran. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have proven unsuccessful, with Iranian officials stating they would not engage in discussions with the United States while Israel’s bombing campaign continues.