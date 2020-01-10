Golf: Yuvraj Singh, Hunar Mittal lead field after Day 2 of Faldo Series India leg

HSB / Greater Noida

Overnight leaders Yuvraj Singh of Kapurthala and Chandigarh’s Hunar Mittal continued to top the leader-board on the second day of the IIFL Wealth-Faldo Series India junior Golf Invitational Championship at the Jaypee Greens here on Thursday.

Milind Soni of Secunderabad was one shot behind Yuvraj in the boys’ section with All India Amateur Nationals winner Aryan Roopa Anand of Bengaluru in third place, two shots behind the leader.

Milind also had the best round of 1-under par 71 on Thursday with windy conditions making scoring difficult. It was the day’s only sub-par round and the only two others to hand in level par cards were Yuvraj and Aryan.

Hunar led the girls event by three shots over Smriti Bhargav of Delhi with Rashmi Sreeramappa (Bengaluru) a further stroke behind in third place.

The first day was reduced to nine holes due to inclement weather at the end of which Hunar, Smriti and Rishika Muralidhar were tied for the lead with Sneha Sharan, Avni Prashanth and Sneha Singh bunched up close behind.

With the final day to go, national women’s champion Sneha Singh of Hyderabad sits five shots off the lead alongside Avni Prashanth.

Five winners in all from the India leg of the Faldo Asia Series will qualify for the Asia finals to be played at Laguna Lang Co course in Vietman between March 4 and 6, 2020.