US President Joe Biden held telephonic talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden held a telephonic talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the conversation, Mr Biden emphasized the critical need to safeguard civilians and keep them far from Hamas militants, especially through corridors. 

President Biden also expressed his concerns about the extreme violence against Palestinians and the need for greater stability in the West Bank. He welcomed Israel’s decision to ensure that fuel levels meet requisite needs. However, Biden stated that much more assistance was urgently required across the board. He underscored that the humanitarian pause broke down because Hamas refused to release the young women civilian prisoners. Both leaders decided to continue their frequent consultations.

