Indian social activist Nikhil Dey named as International Anti-Corruption Champion by US State Department

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nikhil Dey, an Indian social activist, has been named as the International Anti-Corruption Champion by the US State Department. He has been acknowledged for his noteworthy support of social movements that oppose corruption in government welfare programs in India by encouraging transparency and accountability, public audits, and participatory democracy.

Dey’s efforts as a co-founder of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) contributed to anti-corruption and transparency reforms in India, assisting the state of Rajasthan in establishing public policies that promote accountability and transparency. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti congratulated Dey by posting on X, formerly known as Twitter. Garcetti said, the United States stands with champions like Dey who work for transparency, rule of law, and justice.