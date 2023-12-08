Thailand, Myanmar to set up task force as border unrest intensifies

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thailand and Myanmar will set up a task force to boost humanitarian assistance to people displaced by fighting between the Junta army and rebel groups. The decision was taken during discussions between Myanmar and Thailand’s foreign ministers at a meeting in China on Friday.

Thailand’s foreign ministry said that Myanmar side will soon send a working team to Thailand to discuss the matter.

According to media reports, violence has intensified in Myanmar’s border regions as an alliance of ethnic minority armies carry out coordinated attacks against the military.

The United Nations estimates say that more than 3 lakh people have been displaced by fighting since the rebel offensive started in late October.