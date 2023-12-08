इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 11:12:29      انڈین آواز

Global Dialogue on Climate Finance: UnionMinister Bhupendra Yadav Proposes Clear Path for Action

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a crucial High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance at COP28 Dubai, the Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav emphasized the need for immediate and collective action to define Climate Finance and address resource disparities among developed and developing nations.The Minister underscored the urgency of determining the minimum short-term actions required to combat climate change effectively. Central to this, the minister proposed a clear and universally agreed-upon definition of Climate Finance as a fundamental step towards fostering trust and transparency in addressing this critical global challenge.

Citing data from the OECD and Oxfam’s Climate Finance Shadow Report, the minister highlighted discrepancies in estimating climate finance, with figures ranging from USD 83 billion to USD 21-24.5 billion in 2020. Emphasizing the imperative need for a comprehensive definition, the minister called for considerations of climate specificity, new and additional flows, and grant-based resources at highly concessional terms.

Addressing the issue of resource inadequacy, the minister emphasized the paltry flow of resources, urging developed countries to significantly scale up provisions through financial mechanisms and innovative instruments. Stressing the importance of technology access, the minister highlighted the necessity of technologies like offshore wind and battery storage for developing countries to fulfill their commitments under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

In proposing a framework for reporting climate finance flows, the minister advocated for mutually agreed standard formats with detailed disaggregation, ensuring consistency, predictability, and transparency. The call for action extended beyond answering questions to entering a solution-oriented phase, with the minister expressing hope that these suggestions would be considered in subsequent dialogues.

