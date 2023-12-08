इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 01:42:06      انڈین آواز

State of emergency declared in Seychelles after massive explosion

File Pic

A state of emergency has been declared in Seychelles, after a massive explosion at an industrial area on the main island, Mahé. The blast ripped through the zone, flattening commercial buildings and wrecking nearby housing, leaving a trail of devastation along Mahé island’s east coast.
Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan has ordered everyone except essential workers to stay at home. A number of people have been injured. Several people have also been evacuated from their homes. The blast happened at a construction and quarrying company, where explosives were being stored in four containers.

The international airport was also damaged, despite being 4km away. Schools are shut and hospitals are closed to all but emergency cases. The government’s official ‘Visit Seychelles’ account on X said the international airport and ferries between its islands remained operational for tourists.

The Seychelles, a major tourist destination, is made up of 115 islands and is the least populous country in Africa with about 100,000 people.

Exceptionally heavy rain overnight has caused severe flooding and landslides, adding to pressure on the island’s response teams. President Ramkalawan called the twin disasters a calamity for the country and appealed for people to show solidarity to those affected.

