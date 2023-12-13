Nations at COP28 Reach Landmark ‘UAE Consensus’ for Net Zero by 2050

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Dubai, nations reached for a landmark agreement, the ‘UAE Consensus’ that calls for a transition away from fossil fuels to achieve net zero by 2050. The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) has come to a historic close, marking a turning point in global efforts to combat climate change. 198 participating Parties, outlined an ambitious climate agenda aimed at keeping the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C within reach.



In his closing speech, COP28 President, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, declared, “The world needed to find a new way. By following our North Star, we have found that path. We have worked very hard to secure a better future for our people and our planet. We should be proud of our historic achievement.” Dr. Al Jaber emphasised the inclusivity of this COP, bringing together diverse voices from private and public sectors, civil society, faith leaders, youth, and indigenous peoples.

Akashwani correspondent report The UAE Consensus encourages Parties to submit economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions and sets specific targets, including tripling renewables and doubling energy efficiency by 2030. The agreement also paves the way for a new architecture for climate finance and building momentum toward a sustainable future. Under the COP28 Presidency’s ‘Action Agenda,’ bold and decisive steps were taken across four pillars of the Paris Agreement: fast-tracking a just energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people and nature, and fostering inclusivity in climate action. The COP28 process mobilised an unprecedented $85 billion in funding for climate action….Vinod Kumar for Akashvani News, Dubai.



Key achievements under the Action Agenda include the launch of ALTÉRRA, a $30 billion catalytic private finance vehicle by the UAE, aiming to mobilize $250 billion for global climate action. Additionally, COP28 saw the endorsement of the ‘COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture, Food, & Climate’ by 158 countries, embedding sustainable agriculture and food systems in climate change responses. The ‘COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health,’ endorsed by 144 countries, accelerates the development of climate-resilient, sustainable, and equitable health systems. The Global Decarbonisation Accelerator (GDA) introduced initiatives such as the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge and the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter.



Outside the Global Stocktake, COP28 delivered historic negotiated outcomes, including the operationalisation of Loss and Damage, securing $792 million in early pledges, advancing the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), and institutionalising the role of the Youth Climate Champion.Dr. Al Jaber reaffirmed the balanced nature of the COP28 achievements, addressing emissions, adaptation, global finance, and loss and damage. The unprecedented consensus reflects a commitment to inclusivity, collaboration, and a determination to accelerate global climate action.



As COP28 concludes, the focus now shifts to ensuring the agreements are implemented and followed through at COP29 and COP30. The COP28 Presidency has signed an agreement with Brazil, the host of COP30, to deepen collaboration and increase climate ambitions, working with Azerbaijan, the hosts of COP29, to ensure ambitious updated climate plans for action in this critical decade.COP28 has set a precedent for future conferences, providing a blueprint for ambitious and inclusive climate action on a global scale.