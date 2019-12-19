FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt orders import of additional stock of onions

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has contracted an additional 12,500 metric tons of onions from Turkey. The latest contract of onions will begin arriving in India from Mid-January onwards.

The MMTC has taken this decision following the direction of Price Stabilisation Fund Management Committee of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

With this additional 12,500 metric tonnes, total contracted onions so far for imports have gone up to 42,500 metric tonnes.

A bulk of the contracted Onions to the tune of approximately 12,000 metric tonnes will arrive in India before 31st of this month which will then be supplied to various states in line with their respective demand.

This is likely to immediately reduce the prices and improve overall availability.

