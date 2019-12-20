FreeCurrencyRates.com

20 Dec 2019
FM Sitharaman holds 5th Pre-Budget Consultation

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today held her 5th Pre-Budget Consultation with the representatives of various Trade Unions and Labour Organisations in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2020-21.

During the meeting, representatives of trade unions and labour organisations shared their views and suggestions regarding labour and employment issues.

Discussions were also held on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of the existing labour force. Quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers were discussed.

