Senores Pharma Posts Record Q2 Revenue & EBITDA

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 6:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Marks 9th Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Growth

AMN / AHMEDABAD

— Specialty pharma player Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and operational profitability for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by robust momentum across its regulated markets portfolio.

The company recorded its ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit top-line growth, backed by market share gains, product additions, and operational efficiencies.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY27 Performance: Revenue: ₹192.3 crore, up 24.9% YoY (vs. ₹154 crore in Q2 FY26). EBITDA: ₹58.0 crore, surging 38.0% YoY . EBITDA Margin: Expanded ~ 290 bps YoY to 30.1% . PAT (Net Profit): ₹37.0 crore, up 22.0% YoY .

H1 FY27 Performance: Revenue: ₹372.5 crore, up 30.0% YoY . EBITDA: ₹111.0 crore, growing 58.0% YoY . EBITDA Margin: Expanded ~ 530 bps YoY to 29.8% . PAT: ₹67.0 crore, up 31.0% YoY . Operating Cash Flow: Rose to ₹38.0 crore from ₹31.0 crore in H1 FY26.



Segment-Wise Breakdown

+---------------------+----------------+-----------------+ | Segment (Q2 FY27) | Revenue (₹ Cr) | YoY Growth (%) | +---------------------+----------------+-----------------+ | Regulated Markets | ₹136.7 | +27.9% | | Emerging Markets | ₹38.4 | +21.2% | | Branded Generics | ₹9.5 | -20.2% | | Others | ₹7.8 | +129.4% | +---------------------+----------------+-----------------+

1. Regulated Markets (Core Driver)

Accounted for 71.1% of Q2 revenue , reaching ₹136.7 crore (+27.9% YoY). H1 revenue rose 34.3% YoY to ₹264.5 crore.

, reaching ₹136.7 crore (+27.9% YoY). H1 revenue rose 34.3% YoY to ₹264.5 crore. Pipeline Expansion: The ANDA portfolio nearly doubled to 64 drugs as of September 2026 (up from 34 in September 2025).

The ANDA portfolio nearly doubled to as of September 2026 (up from 34 in September 2025). Launch Pipeline: 23 ANDAs are currently commercialized, with 41 planned commercial launches over the next 18–24 months.

23 ANDAs are currently commercialized, with over the next 18–24 months. CDMO/CMO Business: Features a robust active pipeline of 41 molecules spanning approximately 130 dosages/strengths.

2. Emerging Markets

Revenues expanded 21.2% YoY to ₹38.4 crore in Q2 (H1 revenue up 25.3% to ₹76.0 crore), driven by a focus on niche offerings and improved cash flow generation.

in Q2 (H1 revenue up 25.3% to ₹76.0 crore), driven by a focus on niche offerings and improved cash flow generation. Upcoming growth levers include market entry into Europe and anticipated PIC/S approval for the Chhatral manufacturing unit.

3. Domestic & Other Revenues

Branded Generics: Revenue stood at ₹9.5 crore (down from ₹11.9 crore in Q2 FY26). The company is expanding its domestic field force to scale up its critical care injectables segment.

Revenue stood at (down from ₹11.9 crore in Q2 FY26). The company is expanding its domestic field force to scale up its critical care injectables segment. Other Revenues: Rose sharply to ₹7.8 crore in Q2 FY27 (vs. ₹3.4 crore in Q2 FY26).

Operational Notes & Margin Headwinds

EBITDA margins during the quarter bore initial setup and operating costs related to two newly integrated units—Zoraya and Amerisyn—which have not yet begun generating offsetting commercial revenues. Management expects these assets to scale up starting in FY28, providing operational leverage and boosting long-term operating margins.

Management Guidance & Strategic Outlook

“Strong execution and diversified operations continue to strengthen our business fundamentals. With 41 launches scheduled over the next 18–24 months and the scaling of our Apnar, Zoraya, and Amerisyn facilities, we have strong top-line visibility.” Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

FY27 Full-Year Guidance: Reaffirmed target of 30%–40% revenue growth and 50%–60% PAT growth .

Reaffirmed target of and . Medium-Term Guidance: Projecting compound annual growth of 20%–25% for FY28 and FY29.