The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s automobile industry overtakes Japan to become 3rd largest industry in world, says Gadkari

29 October 2026 2:04 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 2:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said with a value of 22 lakh crore rupees India’s automobile industry has overtaken Japan to become 3rd largest automobile industry in the world. The Minister expressed confidence that with this growth the India’s automobile Industry will become largest automobile Industry in the world the next 5 years.

Addressing a conclave organised by a private news organisation in New Delhi, Mr Gadkari said that with the construction of good roads across the country, the logistics cost of India has decreased by 6 per cent. Mr Gadkari emphasised that the construction of expressways and highways has not only reduced travel time but also contributed to the economic and infrastructural development of areas surrounding these highways. 

The Minister further said that Indian farmers are becoming important players in the production of Hydrogen and other valuable energy products and contributing in reducing India’s need for importing these materials. Mr Gadkari also said that with increasing Hydrogen production, India can become an energy exporting country in the future. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Sensex 905 अंक उछला, आईटी और बैंकिंग शेयरों में खरीदारी से बाजार में जोरदार तेजी

29 October 2026 9:56 PM
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oct 29: Sensex Surges 905 Points as IT, Banking Stocks Lead Broad-Based Rally

29 October 2026 9:42 PM
BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Alphabet reports 25% rise in third-quarter revenue to over $127 billion

29 October 2026 7:37 PM

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Sensex 905 अंक उछला, आईटी और बैंकिंग शेयरों में खरीदारी से बाजार में जोरदार तेजी

29 October 2026 9:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

IPO: BLS Polymers Subscribed 240 Times; SFC Environmental Issue Booked 9.25 Times

29 October 2026 9:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oct 29: Sensex Surges 905 Points as IT, Banking Stocks Lead Broad-Based Rally

29 October 2026 9:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine Railway Station Kills 13

29 October 2026 8:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments