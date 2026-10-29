India’s automobile industry overtakes Japan to become 3rd largest industry in world, says Gadkari

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 2:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said with a value of 22 lakh crore rupees India’s automobile industry has overtaken Japan to become 3rd largest automobile industry in the world. The Minister expressed confidence that with this growth the India’s automobile Industry will become largest automobile Industry in the world the next 5 years.

Addressing a conclave organised by a private news organisation in New Delhi, Mr Gadkari said that with the construction of good roads across the country, the logistics cost of India has decreased by 6 per cent. Mr Gadkari emphasised that the construction of expressways and highways has not only reduced travel time but also contributed to the economic and infrastructural development of areas surrounding these highways.

The Minister further said that Indian farmers are becoming important players in the production of Hydrogen and other valuable energy products and contributing in reducing India’s need for importing these materials. Mr Gadkari also said that with increasing Hydrogen production, India can become an energy exporting country in the future.