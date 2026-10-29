Alphabet reports 25% rise in third-quarter revenue to over $127 billion

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. reported 25% rise in third-quarter revenue to over 127 billion dollars year over year. It, however, remained below Wall Street expectations and sent shares down about 9 per cent in after-hours trading yesterday.

The company’s net income fell to over 26 billion dollars from nearly 35 billion dollars a year earlier. CEO Sundar Pichai said Alphabet was on a half-trillion-dollar annual revenue run rate, citing growth across its businesses. He also said the Gemini Artificial Intelligence app had reached 1 billion users, making it Google’s fastest-growing product.