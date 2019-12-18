FreeCurrencyRates.com

GST Council fixes 28 per cent tax rate on lottery

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Goods and Services Tax, GST Council today approved to increase the rate for lotteries.

A single GST rate of 28 per cent will be levied on state-run and private lotteries.

Briefing media here after the meeting of Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhusan Pandey said, the council has decided to rationalise GST rate on Oven and Non-Oven Bags to 18 per cent.

The rates on lottery and oven and non-oven bags will be effective from 1st March next year.

The Revenue Secretary says, states made representations on revenue augmentation, rate structure and compensation needs of states.

The GST council also decided to exempt upfront amount payable for long term lease of industrial and financial infrastructure plots by an entity having 20 per cent or more ownership of Central or State Government.

Presently the exemption is available to an entity having 50 per cent or more ownership. It will be effective from 1st of next month.

The GST council also recommended constitution of grievance redressal committees in zonal and state level to address grievances of specific and general nature of taxpayers.

The council also approved various amendments to laws which will be introduced in Budget 2020.

