China floods: Over 1.76 million displaced in Shanxi province

AMN

More than 1.76 million people have been affected by severe flooding in northern Shanxi province of China. According to torrential rain last week lead to houses collapsing and triggered landslides across more than 70 districts and cities in the province. Heavy rainfall is hampering rescue efforts.

The flooding comes less than three months after extreme rains in Henan province left more than 300 dead. China’s Meteorological Administration also told local media that heavy and prolonged rainfall and storms are hampering rescue efforts.

Authorities told the Xinhua news agency that more than 120,000 people have been urgently shifted and resettled and that 17,000 homes have collapsed across Shanxi province.

Shanxi is a major coal producing province and the Chinese government was forced to halt operations at mines and chemical factories as a result of the rain. China is already facing an energy shortage which has caused power cuts. The government has been limiting electricity usage at ports and factories.

