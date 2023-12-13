Australia Hit by Tropical Cyclone Jasper, Coastal Communities Brace for Life-Threatening Floods

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Australia, thousands of people have been affected as Tropical Cyclone Jasper hit the northeast part of the country on Wednesday. According to reports, these people in coastal communities are living without power and preparing for life-threatening floods. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said the cyclone slowly made landfall in some areas. These dangerous and life-threatening floods could continue for days to come. Authorities are warning of damage to fences, roofs and other property and had urged residents to tie down loose items before the storm arrived. Flood watches are in place for rivers across the region and power has pre-emptively been cut to areas where damage is expected.