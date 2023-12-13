Donald Tusk Sworn In as Polish Prime Minister, Leading Pro-EU Coalition

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Poland, Donald Tusk (former European Council president) was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the country on Wednesday. The move marks a huge change after eight years of nationalist rule. In his inaugural speech to Parliament after getting elected as the new Polish Prime Minister on Tuesday, he said that his Government would mobilise to keep the world committed to helping Ukraine. He also pledged to restore Poland’s position in the European Union.

Tusk who was previously Prime Minister from 2007 to 2014 has paved the way for forging a new pro-European Union government in Poland. Tusk will be heading a broad alliance comprising his Civic Coalition party, the liberal Poland 2050 party, the conservative agrarian Polish People’s Party and the Left.