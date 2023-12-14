PM Modi congratulates Donald Tusk on his appointment as Prime Minister of Poland

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Donald Tusk on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Poland. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to working together, and further deepen the longstanding and friendly relations between India and Poland.

The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Cabinet were sworn in by the president on Wednesday morning, in a ceremony which marked the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice.

The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government, the final step in a transition of power, took place in the presidential palace in Warsaw. Tusk has returned to the job after nine years in opposition.

The change of government follows a national election on 15 October which was won by a group of parties that ran on separate tickets vowing to work together under Tusk’s leadership to restore democratic norms eroded by Law and Justice and mend relations with foreign allies that were also strained.