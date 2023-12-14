European Union has ‘lost credibility’ on Israel and Palestine: Ireland’s PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said that the European Union has “lost credibility” because of its “inability to take a stronger and more united position on Israel and Palestine” conflict.

Speaking at the start of a EU summit in Brussels focusing more on Ukraine, Varadkar said the EU should condemn “terrorism perpetrated by Hamas,” but also call for justice for the Palestinian people.

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, with close to 20,000 civilian deaths after a months-long Israeli military offensive, is prompting more European Union countries to support the idea of a humanitarian cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.