Iran waives visa requirements for 33 countries, including India

AMN

Iran has decided to unilaterally cancel visa requirements for visitors from 33 more countries including India. The list also includes Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan and the UAE. The decision is aimed at boosting tourist arrivals and attracting more visitors from countries around the world.

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Ezzatollah Zarghami said, efforts to boost tourism can neutralize Iranophobia campaigns. As a result of the decision, people of 45 countries or territories will be able to visit Iran without a visa now.