“EU leaders have failed to agree on 50 Billion Euro aid package for Ukraine”

The EU Council President Charles Michel has said that the European Union leaders have failed to agree on a 50 Billion Euro aid package for Ukraine and on the renegotiation of the EU budget. The financial package could not be endorsed by all 27 leaders as the aid was vetoed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The funds are intended to assist the war-torn country to counter the Russian invasion.

Earlier yesterday, the EU leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova. Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the decision as a victory for Ukraine. The US has also welcomed the EU move, calling it historic.