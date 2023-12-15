Iran: 11 security personnel killed in attack on a police station

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 11 Iranian security personnel have been killed in an attack on a police station in the city of Rask on Friday.

State television reported that a number of assailants were also killed in the shootout that ensued with the security forces in the southeastern border province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Iran’s Interior Ministry said, one of the terrorists has been captured alive. State media reported that a Sunni armed group, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack was one of the deadliest in years in the region close to Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.