Three Indigenous developed Technologies transferred to Industries as a step towards Vikshit Bharat @2047

Three Indigenous Technologies – Thermal camera, CMOS camera and Fleet Management System designed and developed by CDAC Thiruvananthapuram under InTranSE Program of MeitY were transferred to 12 Industries during the launch event of ” Digital India Future LABS Summit 2024” held at IIIT- Delhi.

It is step towards Innovation, Science and Technology theme of Vikshit Bharat @2047 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Initiative.

Thermal Camera: The thermal Smart camera has an inbuilt DPU to run various AI based analytics. The indigenised technology is targeted for applications across multiple domains including Smart cities, Industries, Defence, Health & others. The field implementation, testing and validation of this camera was done for Road traffic applications.

The technology was transferred to the following eight industries simultaneously.

RRPS4E Innovation Pvt Ltd SCITA Solutions TAK Technologies Pvt Ltd AABMATICA Technologies Prama India Pvt Ltd Samriddhi Automations Pvt Ltd Norden Research and Innovation Centre Vehant Technologies Pvt Ltd

CMOS camera: Industrial Vision Sensor iVIS 10GigE is a CMOS based vision processing system with a powerful on-board computing engine to perform the next generation industrial machine vision applications.

The technology is transferred to one industry i.e. M/s Spookfish innovations Pvt Ltd.

Fleet management System: FlexiFleet aims to optimize operations and enhance the efficiency of fleet operators and transit agencies. In addition to vehicle location tracking, it provides alerts for different conditions like over speed, geofence, ignition, idle, halt, and rash driving. Personalized Transit Route Guidance System is a mobile app that aims to improve the travel experience for passengers as it offers passengers the option to choose the most efficient or personalized routes of his choice. Operational Strategies for Headway Reliability serves as a dynamic scheduling decision support tool for transit operators, aiming to enhance the reliability of public transit services by minimizing instances of bus bunching.

The technology is transferred to three industries simultaneously –

Atulya Abhinav Tech Private Limited Unidad Techno Labs(P) Ltd IBI Group India Private Limited

The exchange of technology transferred documents were made in the presence of Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Smt. Sunita Verma, GC R&D in E&IT; E. Magesh, DG-CDAC; Kalaiselvan A, Director – CDAC Trivandrum; Senior officials in Government, CEO & CTO of Industries

